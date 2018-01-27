Pop icon Prince may have died back in 2016, but his music lives on.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner passed away on April 21, 2016 due to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. However, according to his estate adviser Troy Carter, the artist has some unreleased music that will be “coming soon” to the public.

“He was a guy who practically lived in a recording studio, and once we started going through (the unreleased material) we really started finding some gems,” Carter said. “I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we’re getting some stuff mixed right now. We’ve got great projects in the works that I’m excited to talk about.

“So the answer is yes, there will be unreleased Prince music coming soon,” Carter said.

The details of how much music, when it will be released or which record label will release it were not disclosed.

Prince “vault” on unreleased music was reportedly moved from his Paisley Park compound outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to a climate-controlled storage facility in Los Angeles.

A boatload of the unreleased music is currently in legal limbo thanks to Universal Music nullifying a $31 million record deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Prince left Warner in 1996, and reportedly all the music he’s made since then is owned by his estate and is available to be licensed out. However, Variety speculates that unless a new deal is reached with Universal, the music Carter is referring to will only be from Prince’ pre-1996 career.

Along with his eight Grammys, Prince also won six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.