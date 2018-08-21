Post Malone Flight Lands Safely After Blowing Tires at New Jersey Airport

Post Malone was not injured Tuesday after a private jet made an emergency landing at an airport in New York, safely ending a harrowing experience for him and 15 other passengers.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was on a plane that had some trouble during takeoff on Tuesday morning. According to a report by The Blast, an Aerispace GLF-4 blew two tires as it took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The aircraft was directed to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts for an emergency landing, but was diverted to New York.

The plane eventually landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, according to CBS Philly. None of the passengers were injured.

Malone tweeted a mix of thanks and defiance after landing:

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Officials from the FAA said the landing would be difficult, telling reporters that the plane would circle the airport to burn off fuel before attempting its return to the ground. This would allow the plane to reduce weight as well as reduce the risk of combustion or even explosion.

Malone had reportedly spent a long night partying after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. In a video posted by a member of his entourage, the rapper can be seen walking across the tarmac in sweatpants and a loose-fitting T-shirt, carrying a pillow for what he apparently expected to be a sleepy flight. Unfortunately, that is not how it turned out.

Malone took home the award for Song of the Year at the ceremony, thanks to his anthemic “Rockstar.” Videos from throughout the night show him hanging around shirtless, his many tattoos on full display. He smiled and revelled with his friends and fellow artists, including Rita Ora, G-Eazy and French Montana. He apparently kept the festivities going back at the hotel as well, partying with the likes of Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt until just hours before his plane took off.

Malone is expected to play in London later this week. His flight was initially meant to take him there, but after the disastrous take-off, it was forced to re-route. It circles over the Bridgeport, Connecticut area for a while before finally turning back to New York.