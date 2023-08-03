Pop Star Comes out as Queer

The pop star Lauv may have recently come out as a queer. Over the weekend, a singer/songwriter/producer uploaded an apparently self-shot video to TikTok, showing him riding a car at night and appearing to let his mind wander. "When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men," says the text superimposed on the video clip. "It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws." "Does it have to be that big of a deal?" the "I Like Me Better" singer continued in the video's caption. "I havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don't wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i don't." According to reports, Lauv, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, was romantically involved with Julia Michaels between 2018 and 2019. Most recently, he has been linked to singer/songwriter Sophie Cates.

In 2019, Lauv collaborated with out pop star Troye Sivan on the hit single "I'm So Tired" which caught the attention of many, particularly when the "Bloom" singer referred to Lauv as his "new bf" in an Instagram post that promoted the duo's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February of that year. However, Lauv clarified to Gay Times in a 2020 interview that the two were just close friends, detailing to the UK outlet how Sivan had helped him through a period of mental health difficulties during which he had been having problems. "I was struggling with thoughts of not really wanting to be an artist and not wanting to deal with the pressure," he explained. "Troye listened to me and took a lot of time to present his own experiences of stress to me and the ways he's coped with it all. So really, he's been a role model to me in managing this whole thing." Also, at the time, he noted that he could not speak about LGBTQ+ "from extreme personal experience – only from what I've seen through a lot of my friends who are members of that community."

@lauvsongs Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. :) ♬ original sound – Lauv

Lauv has also been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community over the years, and he has given numerous interviews about his involvement as an advocate throughout his career. As the singer told Gay Times, being an LGBTQ ally was "incredibly important to him." "How does anybody else's sexual preference affect you at all?" the 28-year-old said. "People should be able to love whoever they want to love and identify however they want to identify. I wonder what kind of place it comes from when people have such hatred for that. I just don't get it." As part of the Equality Rocks Campaign, Lauv had joined forces with the Human Rights Campaign two years prior as part of a campaign that "sparks conversation about love, fairness, and equality around the globe." "For me to be in a place where I can use my voice positively, to encourage other people to be themselves and to support LGBTQ equality, I feel like I'm in a position where I can speak out," according to a statement he released at the time.