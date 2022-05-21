Pop Group's Breakup Confirmed

✖

CLC's official activities as an act are over, according to CUBE Entertainment. The South Korean entertainment label announced on May 20 that the K-pop girl group's fan club forum, CLC U CUBE, would be shut down soon.

In its notice, the label described the closure as being the result of the conclusion of CLC's activities as a group. Following CLC's prolonged absence, this is the first time the label has confirmed the girl group is no longer active as a K-pop act.

"First of all, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for always loving and supporting CLC over the last seven years," wrote CUBE Entertainment. "As CLC's official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022."

The company stated that there would also be a grace period before the site's eventual closure, in which fans could "cherish precious memories made with the CLC members" before the website is permanently removed. Additionally, CLC U CUBE was used as a way to communicate with their fanbase, with access provided to registered CLC fans."We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC," continued the music label." We will wholeheartedly cheer for each of the seven members making a new start on their own path." CUBE did not elaborate on the dissolution of the group and the circumstances that led to it.

Following the termination of their exclusive contracts in March, members Seungyeon and Yeeun also announced their departures from the label several months ago. After Thai bandmate Sorn left the company in November 2021 and Hong Kong native Elkie left in February last year, these two were the third and fourth members of CLC to leave the company.

The group's fans weren't as surprised and anticipated it due to their prolonged hiatus. Many of CLC's fans were devastated, while quite a few were actually angry at CUBE for how they managed the group's career."This is how you officially disband CLC? Congrats on being the worst company ever, one fan wrote on Twitter. "Even management students could have done better than you ever did. At least now they can reunite under a new name or do like 2NE1 did. Hope Yujin, Seunghee, and Eunbin leave this company."

Another user tweeted, "CLC was only growing despite years of hiatus and neglect when cube took all their resources and refused to allow them to release any more music despite 2+ years left on their contracts plus stole their wages, cbs, and didn't upload music online."