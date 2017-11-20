Photo of Pink and Kelly Clarkson’s Opening Proves It Was the Most Powerful Part of the AMAs

Last night’s American Music Awards was full of amazing moments, but none were as powerful and breathtaking as when Pink and Kelly Clarkson took the stage.

After a heartfelt introduction by Jamie Foxx, the duo took the stage to open the show, both wearing black ensembles with hints of red and gold. In their first collaboration together, they sang an updated take on R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” to pay tribute to the first responders from the numerous tragedies and natural disasters in 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was quickly hailed an amazing performance, people watching from home immediately taking to social media to share their praise.

“Proof that you don’t need a big production number to be a powerful performance. P!nk and Kelly, just their voices, just their presence, just themselves,” one fan wrote.

Proof that you don’t need a big production number to be a powerful performance. P!nk and Kelly, just their voices, just their presence, just themselves. — deg_lui (@deg_lui) November 20, 2017

“A beautiful performance, no need for great dancers, fireworks, you just need them with their powerful and virtuous voices to leave everyone with their mouths open. humble like few artists,” another fan commented.

A beautiful performance, no need for great dancers, fireworks, you just need them with their powerful and virtuous voices to leave everyone with their mouths open. humble like few artists — Fer collante 😎 (@Fernandacollan7) November 20, 2017

In the days leading up to the show, both artists teased their upcoming performance together, with Pink posting a behind the scenes picture of their rehearsal to her Instagram. “Kelly Clarkson, you can’t be an actual human. That voice,” she captioned it.

While neither were nominated for awards at the AMAs, they each later took the stage for their own solo performances. Pink dangled from the side of the Los Angeles J.W. Marriott hotel as she sang “Beautiful Trauma,” while Clarkson sang a mashup of her songs, “Miss Independent” and “Love So Soft.”