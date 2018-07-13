Pete Davidson Leaves Sassy Comment on Ariana Grande ‘God Is a Woman’ Photo

Pete Davidson celebrated Ariana Grande‘s latest single release for track “God is a Woman” with a sassy comment on her Instagram post.

The new track — the third she’s released off her upcoming album Sweetener — comes with a chill beat, on top of which the singer showcases her powerhouse vocals.

Its lyrics are quite suggestive though, with Grande singing about taking charge in her relationship. “My one, when all is said and done / You’ll believe God is a woman,” she sings during the chorus.

Davidson, who began dating Grande soon after her breakup with Mac Miller and proposed weeks later, appeared to be a fan of the new song, specifically its artwork.

“YUM YUM YUM” he wrote on her Instagram of the photo, which shows a topless Grande swimming in a pool of paint.

Hours later, Grande released the visually stunning music video for the new single, which features the pop diva sitting on top of planet Earth, as well as recreating different religious pieces of art with a feminist twist.

Grande and Davidson have had one of the most sensational celebrity romances of the year. The pair got engaged after dating for about a month, having both just left previous long-term relationships. Presumably, they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Davidson is in the cast and Grande has hosted and performed as the musical guest.

Grande was not the only artist to release new music Friday, her ex-boyfriend Miller released “Self Care”, a new single accompanied by a Kill Bill inspired, Christian Weber-directed music video on which the rapper punches his way out of a coffin and digs himself out of a grave, PEOPLE writes.

The near six-minute track begins with the 26-year-old rapping about the ways he’s been healing through some of his personal struggles. Halfway through, the song switches as Miller reflects on a lost relationship — and how he’s currently in a state of being unaware of what is happening in his life.

“Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different,” he raps. “I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion.”

“We play it cool / We know we f—ed up, yeah,” he continues. “You keep on sayin’ you in love, so?”

The tune is the first new release from Miller since he surprised with new songs — “Small Worlds”, “Buttons”, and “Programs” — following his breakup with Grande.

His new album titled Swimming is set to release Aug. 3, while Grande’s Sweetener will come out Aug. 17.