Outkast Fans Worked Into a Frenzy After Big Boi's Tease on Social Media

Is Outkast coming back? Big Boi had everyone buzzing with his tweet on Friday, telling everyone to follow the official Twitter account for Outkast. In response to Big Boi's tweet, the Outkast account posted the eyes emoji indicating some big news is on the way.

Outkast, which consists of Big Boi and Andre 3000, hasn't released a new album since 2006. They have performed together sporadically since then, but fans have been waiting for the two to get back in the studio and make hits as they did in the 90s and 2000s. Outkast has released six studio albums and all but one have debut either No. 1 or No. 2 in the Billboard charts. The duo produced three No. 1 singles - "Ms. Jackson", "The Way You Move" and "Hey Ya!"

During their hiatus, Big Boi and Andre 3000 have focused on different projects. Big Boi has gone on to have a successful solo career, releasing three studio albums and having two top 20 hits. Andre 3000 released an album in 2018 but has focused on acting, appearing in films such as Four Brothers, Semi-Pro and High Life. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.