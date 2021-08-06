Outkast Fans Worked Into a Frenzy After Big Boi's Tease on Social Media
Is Outkast coming back? Big Boi had everyone buzzing with his tweet on Friday, telling everyone to follow the official Twitter account for Outkast. In response to Big Boi's tweet, the Outkast account posted the eyes emoji indicating some big news is on the way.
Outkast, which consists of Big Boi and Andre 3000, hasn't released a new album since 2006. They have performed together sporadically since then, but fans have been waiting for the two to get back in the studio and make hits as they did in the 90s and 2000s. Outkast has released six studio albums and all but one have debut either No. 1 or No. 2 in the Billboard charts. The duo produced three No. 1 singles - "Ms. Jackson", "The Way You Move" and "Hey Ya!"
During their hiatus, Big Boi and Andre 3000 have focused on different projects. Big Boi has gone on to have a successful solo career, releasing three studio albums and having two top 20 hits. Andre 3000 released an album in 2018 but has focused on acting, appearing in films such as Four Brothers, Semi-Pro and High Life. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Follow @Outkast pic.twitter.com/hrQeMKvPUo— Big Boi (@BigBoi) August 6, 2021
Here's a look at Big Boi's tweet. One person responded: "I am going to cry if we get a new album." I'm sure that person won't be the only one who will be crying.
Here's a look at the response. Another person wrote: "Cmon don't do this to me." It's clear that fans want more information as Outkast are considered hip-hop legends.
Here's why fans want more Outkast. This person said: "Outkast is a once in a generation group. They released a double album. Both guys put out a number 1 single at the same time from their part of the album. That's crazy. Then released a top 10 record together of the double album."
"When Outkast did Coachella I remember we them saying they would practice their set by walking around the kitchen table nonstop while rapping their lyrics. Showmanship is everything," one fan remembered. "You can have endless classics but they won't slap live if you can't perform them well."
Now, this is love for Outkast. This person wrote: "25 years ago Jera welcomed me to this world with ATLiens by Outkast playing in the delivery room. Thankful for this life."
If OutKast is dropping new stuff, man listen…— FullyVaxxedCouch (@BCBCouch) August 6, 2021
Another person wrote: "Hey Ya! is one of the most overplayed songs ever, but if I hear it in public I get excited, it always makes me go 'damn I love OutKast.'"
And this fan added: "Let me be clear. Unless it's a whole label or roster or something like that, there is no group (proper) in hip hop seeing OutKast. Everyone is barbecue chicken,"