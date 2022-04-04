Olivia Rodrigo Drops and Breaks One of Her Grammys Immediately After the Ceremony

After Grammys ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo dropped one of her awards, breaking the horn off the tiny gold Gramophone. The “drivers license” singer is in good company, though, as Taylor Swift did the same thing 12 years ago. Rodrigo won three Grammys Sunday night, including Best New Artist.

After the show, Rodrigo, 19, posed for pictures in the press room. She had to balance all three across her arms, which proved challenging. She accidentally dropped one of them, breaking it in two. She was shocked, but one of the photographers assured her everything would be fine. “That’s all right,” a photographer can be heard saying in Variety‘s video of the incident. “We’ll just put it on your bill.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodrigo performed her smash hit “drivers license” during the show and later picked up Best Pop Solo Performance for the song. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best New Artist. She was nominated for four other awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Rodrigo also played a part in BTS’ performance of “Butter” as member V flirted with her before he took the stage.

This is not the first time someone broke a Grammy after winning an armful of awards. In 2010, Swift dropped one of the awards she received for Fearless. Rodrigo is a Swift fan, even referencing Swift’s “New Year’s Day” in her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

Rodrigo told Billboard Swift sent her a handwritten note to congratulate her on the success of “drivers license” last year. “I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal,” Rodrigo told the magazine. “But she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world. And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way… I don’t know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now… It’s not as cool.”

Rodrigo rose to fame as Paige Olvera in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. She also stars in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini Salazar-Roberts. Her album Sour also includes the hits “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” “Traitor” and “Brutal.”

In her Billboard interview, Rodrigo said she hopes to collaborate with other artists after he’s finished promoting Sour and traveling. “The second the album cycle for this is over and I’m not traveling, that’s the one thing that I want to do so bad,” she says. “I always said that I wanted to do that: Maybe when I was, like, 30 or something and I had kids – I’d stop making music and just write for other people. Because I just love songwriting. I love songwriting more than putting out songs.”