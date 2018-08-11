Nicki Minaj’s New ‘Queen’ Album Cover Has Her Fans Lighting Up

Nicki Minaj is at the top of several charts right now with her new album, Queen, ad fans are losing it over its iconic cover.

Minaj posted the album cover on Instagram Friday to celebrate the release of Queen. It features the rapper splayed on a tree branch, equally prepared to pounce or rest.

She is adorned in newels from head to toe, though she shows a whole lot of skin as well. She wears a headress reminiscent of ancient Egyptian culture, and a long sheer skirt flows behind her. All 10 of her fingers are covered in rings.

The album is already taking over the charts on Apple Music and other services, where every single song on the tracklist has made it onto the Top 100. While fans are raving about her musical talent, many are still preoccupied with the album cover as well.

“Nicki Minaj looking amazing as usual on her album cover. Cant wait to check out her new album,” a fan tweeted.

“After looking at Nicki Minaj’s new album cover, I feel like I owe her dinner and a cigarette,” one person joked. “Holy s— woman, leave something to the imagination!”

“Anyone else see that album cover?” added another with an overwhelmed emoji.

Of course, not everyone was pleased with the cover. Many felt that Minaj had gone too far in her all-adhesive outfit.

“Definitely not here for Nicki Minaj’s album cover,” one person wrote. “Total cultural appropriation.”

Others felt that the cover was too heavily photo shopped.

“I haven’t listened to the new Nicki Minaj album. When I saw that they made her legs 5 feet long on the album cover, I knew that their would be nothing but fairy tales and fallacies masked as music on it,” someone commented.

Minaj has been on social media non-stop since the album dropped, celebrating her chart-topping status and gloating just a little bit. However, she has also been a self-critical, tweeting that she plans to change one of the songs moving forward.

“Just listened to [Ganja Burns] after a long day & realized that I hate how low I made the hook,” she tweeted in the early hours of Saturday morning. “Gotta get it swapped out. That’s like my fave song & I can’t let it go out like that. Plus I was so sleep deprived I wrote burns instead of burn when they were stressing me 4 tracklist.”

Minaj is heading out on tour next month, starting in Baltimore on Sept. 21.