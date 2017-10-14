Woman Alleging Nelly Assaulted Her Wants to Drop Charges

The woman who was allegedly raped by Nelly has stated her intent to have the charges against the rapper dropped.

The unnamed woman, a 21-year-old college student, is citing the public pressure against the case in her decision, TMZ reports. She wants the criminal investigation into the incident stopped and says she will not testify in a court proceeding if it continues.

“Who will believe her?” the accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, said. “People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break.”

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s attorney, has already responded to the woman’s wishes to drop charges. He says the “Hot in Herre” rapper wants a public apology from her and may pursue further legal action against her.

“(Her) reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was — a fabrication,” Rosenblum said. “A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially.”

The woman’s lack of cooperation makes it difficult to prosecute the rapper, but it could still happen. It’s unclear what evidence the authorities have against Nelly, but a rape kit was conducted on the alleged victim just hours after the incident.

The original incident allegedly happened in his bus during the rapper’s tour alongside country act Florida Georgia Line. The acts had just performed at the White River Amphitheatre near Seattle, Washington and the incident happened surrounding that show.

Nelly has maintained his innocence since the arrest, and the woman has claimed the “Over and Over” rapper and his legal team have been intimidating her into dropping the charges.