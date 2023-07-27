Natasha Bedingfield Talks Being Popular on TikTok, Performing on Relaunch Tour (Exclusive)

Natasha Bedingfield has enjoyed a lot of success in her music career but is best known for her 2004 song "Unwritten" which earned a Grammy nomination and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Top 100 chart. Nearly 20 years later, in 2021, "Unwritten" had a huge resurgence when it was part of a viral TikTok dance. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Bedingfield who talked about the impact "Unwritten" has had on a new generation of music fans.

"I love that I'm a songwriter and I'm just in a room with two other people, and we wrote this song that came from our heart probably almost 20 years ago," Bedingfield exclusively told PopCulture. "And this song keeps on getting a new life every time a new generation discovers it. And TikTok has been one of those ones. It kind of perfectly aligns with 'Unwritten' because 'Unwritten' is about expressing yourself and releasing your inhibitions. And I think if there's ever something that helps you release your inhibitions, it's going to be TikTok. You can just make a fool of yourself. You have to be real. Of all of them, you have to be really real. It kind of demands that."

"Unwritten" is not the only big song for Bedingfield. "Pocketful of Sunshine" also went to No. 5 on the charts, and the 41-year-old is responsible for two top-20 hits — "These Words" and "Love Like This." Bedingfield's success over the years has led to her having some great moments in her career.

"One of my favorites was singing at the White House for President Obama and Motown," Bedingfield said. "Actually, literally, the people from Motown, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder were actually in the audience. So it was also one of my most nerve-wracking shows because it was like, how am I going to sing this song and impress heroes? But then it was an amazing feeling because everyone stood up at the end and gave me a standing ovation. So it was such a validating feeling, and that was one of the most memorable for sure."

On Thursday, Bedingfield and the duo Two Friends will be performing at the Bullseye Event Center in Indianapolis for the Smirnoff Ice Relaunch Tour. The tour is supporting Women in Music, a non-profit organization "committed to advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts."

"It's been a really great tour so far, and it's been like a relaunch tour of Smirnoff Ice," Bedingfield said. "And the idea has been to take classics and bring in new, even just in the music choices and the people who've been singing, they're bringing the classics and then the modern. And I think that's the whole theme of the relaunch because Smirnoff ICE is such a classic and it's got a whole new look. So I think that it's going to be so fun. I'm really excited."

Bedingfield continued, "I know that everyone who's coming to the show will be up for having a good time. And my music, I'm bringing my band. I'm doing a whole, I think it's 45 minutes to an hour or something like that, and it's going to be fun. I would say come expecting to move. People always find themselves moving to my songs. I have a great band, and we just have such a good time."