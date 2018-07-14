Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Nancy Sinatra Sr. has died at the age of 101, according to a tweet from her daughter.

Sinatra was Frank Sinatra’s first wife and was the mother to three of the singer’s children: Nancy Jr., Frank Jr. and Tina.

Nancy Jr. broke the news of her mother’s passing on Saturday night, noting that the matriarch’s death occurred earlier that night.

My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything. 😢💙 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 14, 2018

The “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” singer also shared a second message titled “For you, Mom” with a link to the official Sinatra family website.

The site used a black-and-white image of the late Sinatra along with her birth and death dates (March 25, 1917 – July 13, 2018) as well as a written message and an audio player. However, the audio appear to be down as of press time.

“Godspeed, Momma and thank you for everything you did for us and for the world,” the message read.

My grandmother left this world earlier today, and my heart is heavy. I was planning to pay a surprise visit to her this Sunday and let her spend some time with her great-grandson, but no longer. Thank you for being the anchor of our family. — Michael Sinatra (@mfsinatra) July 14, 2018

Other members of the Sinatra family also mourned the matriarch’s loss on social media.

Michael Sinatra, the son of Frank Sinatra Jr., sent a message on Twitter revealing that his family had planned to visit her on Sunday, but sadly that visit will never come to pass.

“My grandmother left this world earlier today, and my heart is heavy,” Michael wrote. “I was planning to pay a surprise visit to her this Sunday and let her spend some time with her great-grandson, but no longer. Thank you for being the anchor of our family.”

The social media accounts for Frank Sinatra have not yet shared a message about her passing.

No other details on Sinatra’s passing, such as cause of death, have been revealed at this time.