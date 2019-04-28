Molly Hatchet Singer Phil McCormack Dead at 58

Phil McCormack, the singer of southern rock band Molly Hatchet passed away on Saturday at the age of 58.

McCormack joined the eclectic group in 1995, and has been the lead vocalist ever since. On Saturday, Molly Hatchet announced his passing on social media. The band sent their condolences to McCormack’s family, while praising his contributions to their music for the last 24 years.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack,” the band’s statement read. “Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil’s contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Molly Hatchet shared several pictures of McCormack from his years with them, including candid shots from live performances and promotional photos. McCormack was also the lead singer for The Roadducks in his long career in rock music.

So far, there is no official word on McCormack’s cause of death. Fans and associates from across the country and all over the industry mourned him over the weekend, including one heartfelt post from Blue Raven Entertainment.

“Phil was a complete character and had a big heart,” read the Facebook post. “One thing I loved about Phil was the effort he made to acknowledge the bands that were opening for Molly Hatchet. He would encourage the up and coming bands, and always gave them sound advice.”

“Heartbroken. Just heard that Phil McCormack lead singer for Molly Hatchett and The Roadducks passed today,” wrote former bandmate Kenny Ames. “The Roadducks were the first “real” band I was ever a part of. And Phil was the engine of the group. 300+ shows a year. What a beast… “Phil was the real deal. He was in 110% and never phoned it in. RIP, my brother… Honored to have known you and to have shared the stage.”

McCormack was Molly Hatchet’s third lead vocalist. He joined the group after founding singer Danny Joe Brown left for the second time in 1995. Brown left the group briefly in 1980, when he was replaced by Jimmy Farrar, but he returned in 1982. Brown passed away in 2005, while Farrar passed away last year.

Other members of the group have passed away as well. Founding guitarist David Hlubek died in 2017, having returned to Molly Hatchet in 2005. Hlubek left the group in 1987, then returned after 18 years.

Molly Hatchet is known for its mixture of hard rock, metal and jam rock, among other genre-bending combinations. So far, there is no word on who will take over lead vocals for the group now.