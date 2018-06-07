See Miley Cyrus’ Adult-Themed Easter Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus’ favorite holiday might just be Easter. The singer celebrated the holiday in her signature over-the-top style with a pastel-infused, vintage-inspired photoshoot featuring glittery larger-than-life carrots, massive Easter eggs, and one very frisky Easter bunny.

If your idea of Easter Sunday involves getting spanked by the Easter Bunny, you and Miley Cyrus have something in common.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer shared the plethora of NSFW Easter photos to her Instagram profile on Friday, letting her followers revel in the springtime glory all weekend.

See the photos ahead.

​

Cyrus, who also posted themed photos for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, told Vogue that she’s enjoying her holiday photo shoots.

“It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter,” said Cyrus. “I’m excited that Vogue wants to get involved and celebrate with me!”

​

The pin-up photos were shot by photographer Vijat Mohindra with a playful and dreamy set designed by Cyrus herself with help from designer Bradley Kenneth McPeek.

“If everything is cute … it works together, so pile it on and wear all your favorites at once! No such thang as too much!” she said.

​

The “Younger Now” singer showed off her candy-pink coiffure, extra-large bunny ears and pastel wardrobe in the photos. She goes from naive, grinning poses to naughty, suggestive ones in no time flat.

“Hoppy Easter Erbody!” she wrote in the caption of one of the many photos.

​

In one steamy shot, she’s wearing a retro pink-and-white checked dress, straddling a pink tricycle in front of a white picket fence adorned with yellow flowers. The shot would appear innocent were it not for her cleavage spilling out of her dress from a bird’s eye view.

​

In one garden photo, she laid on the lap of the Easter Bunny, who looks ready to swat Cyrus on the behind in a pair of pink-themed shots.

​

The life-size bunny held a giant sparkly carrot in one hand and had its “paw” raised to spank Cyrus’ raised derriere that was clad in a pastel pink one-piece.

​

In a particularly steamy photo, Cyrus skips a bra while wearing a sheer yellow floor-length dress. She stands in front of a giant yellow egg and holds an Easter basket.

​

As for how else she celebrated the religious holiday, the former Disney child star won’t exactly be hunting for an Easter basket.

“[I’m] going to a drag show . . . duh!” she told Vogue.

​

The snaps received love from multiple stars including Cher and Iggy Azalea, who complimented Cyrus on her colorful creations on Twitter.

“So Adorable,” Cher wrote.

“Hey @MileyCyrus just wanted to say that im in completely love with your pink hair in these easter pics!!!” Azalea gushed.

​

While the images represent Cyrus’ carefree side, she’s also a passionate activist and recently attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., where she delivered a performance of her inspirational song “The Climb.”

“I was so inspired by the youth of [Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School] and proud to be a part of such an incredible moment/movement,” shared Cyrus, who also works with her nonprofit, the Happy Hippie Foundation, to support causes close to her. “It was amazing to watch these young people speak and perform. Hopefully, we will begin to see the change and watch these incredible students have an enormous impact on the government and gun laws.”

“I’ve got a microphone, and I’m not afraid to use it!” she added.