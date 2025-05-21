Metal Vocalist Dies by Suicide: Dropout Kings’ Adam Ramey Was 31

Adam Ramey, lead vocalist and founding member of Dropout Kings, died on Monday at the age of 31.

Ramey’s sister-in-law wrote in a GoFundMe set up to support the late artist’s wife, Jamie, and 18-month-old son, Jude, that he had died by suicide “after a long and painful battle with addiction.”

Dropout Kings members Eddie “Black Cat Bill” Wellz, Rob Sebastian and Jeremy Garcia announced Ramey’s passing on Instagram Monday, beginning the emotional note, “Life comes at you in ways you can never predict.”

“The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings,” they continued. “Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories.”

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away,” they went on. “His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives.”

While Ramey’s bandmates are “devastated to say the least,” his “spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can.”

“We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared. Thank you for everything, Chip,” they concluded. “Rest in power, Adam. We’ll always love you more than any words can say fam.”

The GoFundMe for Ramey’s family remembered him as “a devoted husband” and “proud father” as well as an “incredible uncle, friend, and human being.”

“Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law. He was like a real brother to me,” wrote Ramey’s sister-in-law. “He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved. He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.