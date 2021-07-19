Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles as First Rapper on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

✖

Megan Thee Stallion has made waves in the music industry over the past couple of years. And because of her success, the "Savage" artist is now a Sports Illustrated cover model. The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was recently released, and Stallion is one of the three women that graces the cover, becoming the first female rapper to achieve that mark. The other two cover models are tennis star Naomi Osaka and activist Lenya Bloom, the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL S—!!!" Megan wrote in an Instagam post that showed her on the cover of the magazine. "Thee first female rapper on the cover of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"

Megan Thee Stallion recently told Sports Illustrated that being on the cover of the Swimsuit issue has always been a dream of hers. "I've wanted to do it all my life," she said. "I was the little girl looking at the cover of Sports Illustrated saying, 'One day this is going to be me.' And I manifested it." Stallion shot the cover in Miami Florida and got the opportunity to sit down with supermodel Tyra Banks, who first appeared in the Swimsuit issue in 1993 and then on the cover in 2019.

"Megan Thee Stallion is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm," says SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day. "If there's one thing that our cover models have in common, it's that they don't have one thing in common. They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms."

Stallion, 26, has been on the music scene since 2017 but had her first hit in 2019 called "Big Ole Freak," which went platinum. That was followed by "Hot Girl Summer" and a few other hits before "Savage" was released in 2020. The remix of the song features Beyonce, and it led to her winning two Grammy Awards earlier this year while winning another for Best New Artist. Stallion's first album, Good News, was released in November and reached No. 2 on Billboards Top 200 charts.