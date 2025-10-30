‘Mean Girls’ Star’s Illness Continues, Reveals Unfortunate Update

The hits just keep coming for Reneé Rapp.

Rapp, a pop star who appeared in Mean Girls and Sex Lives of College Girls, recently canceled two shows. Now, she is canceling even more.

The Charlotte, NC stop on her tour was unexpectedly canceled, despite her last report saying otherwise. It will now take place around this month.

“As of right now, I still don’t have a voice. I’m recovering slowly but still not in a place where I am able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show- 1 am so sorry and heartbroken that I have to postpone,” she wrote on an Instagram sorry.

The pop singer reassured her fans that all original tickets will be refunded, or keep them for the new date to roll around on November 7.

Previously, she told fans she’d “never had to do this before.”

“In my career I have never had to do this before— but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” she wrote. “I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out.”

She noted her doctor said she needs vocal rest and physical recovery, and that the doctor mentioned it “isn’t safe” to continue performing yet.

“I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show. I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around,” she said on social media. “I love you all and I will see you soon x”