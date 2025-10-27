Reneé Rapp Falls Ill, Postpones Concerts

Reneé Rapp is pushing her tour dates back after falling ill.

In an Instagram story, the “Leave Me Alone” singer announced that she had to postpone the upcoming Tampa and Atlanta stops of her Bite Me Tour to November 4 and 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In my career I have never had to do this before— but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” she wrote. I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out.”

The singer is best known for starring as Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls and for her latest album Bite Me. That album hit #3 on the Billboard charts when it released in August.

She continued by saying her medical team “told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery.”

Tickets for both stops will be valid for the new date, the singer said, and her tour will continue with her scheduled show in Charlotte, North Carolina this Wednesday. Again, only the Tampa and Atlanta stops have been postponed. After those two stops, the singer will take a bit of a holiday break before starting the European leg of the tour on March 11, 2026.

“I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show. I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around,” she continued. “I love you all and I will see you soon x”