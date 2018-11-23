Marilyn Manson Details Scary Onstage Accident

Marilyn Manson opened up about breaking his leg while onstage last year, admitting it was not as easy as he thought it was to persevere.

In an interview with the magazine King Kong Garcon, Manson said he did not have any kind of “religious awakening” after the accident, but it made him become “more in tune with myself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[For me] it’s not that I’ve become sober or [have had] some sort of religious awakening, I just became more in tune with myself since I had a rough year breaking my leg and having to get back on my feet with that,” he told the magazine, as reported by Just Jared.

“I persevered, but it wasn’t as easy as I thought it was, and maybe that was a sign for me to realize how important it is to make art because if you don’t do it you’re not someone that adds something in the world, you’re just someone that takes something from it,” he said. “That’s why no one likes politics or religion at the moment, it just takes things away – at least for religion, but I’ll give them some credit for creating some great merchandise.”

In October 2017, Manson was injured after a stage prop collapsed while he was performing a cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” He was forced to use a wheelchair while performing. Just days after the accident, he was criticized for using a gun prop during a performance in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were killed in a mass shooting in 2015. He later defended that as an “act of theater.”

Manson had another health scare in August, when he collapsed onstage during a Houston concert. “Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing,” he later told fans on Twitter.

Just two days after his collapse, Manson, 49, was back to performing.

“When you love art, then you have to put your life on the line to do it,” Manson told King Kong Garcon. “You want to live for your art, you gotta be willing to die for it – I don’t want to die for it but you gotta be willing to put that much weight on it.”

Manson explained that he does not wake up and immediately put on the costume he wears on stage every day, since that would be “uncomfortable.” However, even members of his own band are surprised to learn he does not look like the artist onstage when he is not performing.

“This is a critical conversation I had regarding lifestyle, like you feel cool while wearing that right? Then why don’t you feel cool wearing that all the time? That’s a broader metaphor, not a criticism of my band members. It’s just saying that it’s tough to break out of that space where you feel free and then like being that all the time,” he explained.

Manson recently released his latest album, Heaven Upside Down. He will perform at Ozzfest on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images