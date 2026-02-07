Major Artist Drops out of Super Bowl Weekend Show

A major artist has dropped out of a Super Bowl weekend show.

Luke Combs had to step away from the Madden Bowl concert in San Francisco that was held on Friday.

The country singer has a good excuse, though. EA Sports made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that Combs “has to hold it down at home with a new one on the way.” Per PEOPLE, Combs also took to his Instagram Stories to tell his followers, “So sorry to miss y’all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first. Have a great time.”

Combs, 35, and his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs, 33, are expecting their third child any day now, so it makes sense that he would want to be with her in case Baby Combs decided to make an early entry into the world. The happy couple, who share 2-year-old son Beau Lee and 3-year-old son Tex Lawrence, announced in September that they were expecting again.

While the Grammy-nominated artist was not in attendance, the Madden Bowl featured quite the concert lineup at the Chase Center. Zach Bryan replaced Luke Combs, joining previously announced artists Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock, and LaRussell. The Madden Bowl has been around since 1995 and is a staple of Super Bowl weekend. It includes the concert and an esports competition that has a $1 million prize pool.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2025, Combs talked about the importance of being present in his children’s lives. “I want to be home with my kids,” Combs shared. “I want to see my kids grow up, and I want them to know that they’re important to me. I want my kids to know that my job is not more important than they are.”

Meanwhile, Combs will be pretty busy in the coming weeks, and not just with a new baby on the way. His new album, The Way I Am, is set to release on March 20. It will include 22 songs, including his latest single, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” The day after the album releases, Combs will be embarking on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with several dates across North America and Europe through early August. On select dates, he will be joined by Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.