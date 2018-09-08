Mac Miller Seemed Carefree, Made Music in Live Video Hours Before His Death

Mac Miller was in good spirits, making music and communicating with fans on Instagram Live the night before he died unexpectedly.

A fan released the 15-minute clip of the rapper in what would be his last interaction with his fans before he was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home of an apparent drug overdose.

As first reported by The Blast, the video features Miller seemingly care-free, making beats and playing instruments.

“I love how comfortable I am making a beat on Live,” Mac said during the video as he played the keyboards.

In what probably marks the last footage of the musician before he passed away, he is seen tending to a wound before he goes back to playing music.

The outlet reported on Friday that an autopsy would be done on the rapper’s body either Sunday or Monday to determine what drugs were in his system when he passed.

Hours before his death, Miller was also active on his Twitter, promoting his upcoming tour set to start at the end of October, as well as retweeting what would become his last profile story for Vulture.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted Thursday night, adding the name of the openers and a promise that the show would be a special occasion “every night.”

Outside of social media, reports say the rapper’s last hours were normal, as a source revealed to PEOPLE Miller spent the night watching football with friends.

“He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game last night,” the source told the outlet. “That’s why this is such a shock.”

Since news of his death surfaced, many musicians and others have honored Miller’s memory on social media.

“Today is a bad dream. Thank you Mac. For being a visionary. A smiling, laughing, kindhearted individual. Thank you for being the soundtrack to my high school years,” singer Halsey wrote on Instagram. “For giving me songs I knew every single word to and screamed at the top of my lungs in my first car the year I got my license.”

“Thank you for giving me punchlines and inside jokes with my best friends. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being such a good friend to Gerald. For making millions of people happy even when you were suffering. Check on your friends. Please. Call them. Tell them you love them. Be a resource that comes with no judgment. Let your friends unfold without feeling like they are burdening you. Rest easy, Mac. We love you so so so very much.”