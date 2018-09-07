Celebrities Respond to Mac Miller’s Passing: ‘One of the Sweetest Guys I Ever Knew’

Music stars and other celebrities rushed to Twitter to remember Mac Miller after his death on Friday. The 26-year-old rapper died from an apparent overdose.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Miller was found dead at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California at around noon. A male friend called 911. According to the dispatch audio paramedics were called to the scene to treat a patient in cardiac arrest.

Miller struggled with substance abuse and was arrested for a DUI in May after his break-up with singer Ariana Grande.

In August, he released his acclaimed fifth album, Swimming, which includes the singles “Self Care,” Small Worlds” and “What’s the Use?” Miller’s final Instagram post showed a turntable playing Swimming, with the last track, “So It Goes,” heard.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can’t even get out of his house,” Miller said in a 2012 interview. “Overdosing is just not cool. You don’t go down in history because you overdose. You just die.”

Scroll on for a look at how Miller’s music colleagues and other celebrities paid tribute.

Khalid

“This hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller,” singer Khalid wrote.

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Chance The Rapper

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper wrote. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Chance The Rapper added one more message, reminding his fans to talk to the people you love.

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Le’Veon Bell

Football star Le’Veon Bell was crushed by Miller’s death.

“NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss you,” he wrote.

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu ? — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

DJ Pauly D

Jersey Shore star Paul DelVecchio Jr., also known as DJ Pauly D, shared a simple message on Twitter.

Damn RIP Mac Miller 🙁 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 7, 2018

Post Malone

Post Malone, who recorded with Miller, took his colleague’s death hard.

“God f– dammit. You were such an incredible person,” Post wrote. “You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f– love you mac.”

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt sent his condolences to Miller’s family.

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN ??????? — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Jaden Smith

“Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You,” Jaden Smith wrote.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

J. Cole

Singer J. Cole added, “Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller.”

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Shawn Mendes

“Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller,” Shawn Mendes wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Sam Lachow

“Mac Miller’s ability to grow as an artist and a human while being in the spotlight was always fascinating and inspiring to me. This is a shock. RIP,” Sam Lachow wrote.