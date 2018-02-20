Lorde Bashes Unsolicited and Annoying Acne Advice

Lorde had some time to kill while she used an LED light treatment for her facial acne, so she made a video about the constant unsolicited skincare advice she receives.

The 21-year-old singer spoke into her front-facing camera as red and blue light reflected on her face, while she discussed her years-long fight against acne. The video was posted to her Instagram story, though it was captured and published on DailyMail.

“For real though, acne sucks,” she said. “You know what also sucks? When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me? It’s moisturizing!’”

Lorde seemed to laugh in a good-natured way at the oblivious advice she often receives, listing off some of the typical suggestions.

“Make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt, and avocado!” she said. “All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub. Coconut oil. The secret is coconut oil!”

None of those compared to the young singer’s least favorite remark of all, however.

“And the very worst one of course is when people think you’re just dirty,” she said. “‘Do you wash your face?’ It’s like, yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed.”

Still, Lorde took the time to reach out to the young people struggling with skincare on a daily basis.

“For anyone out there who has got bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will,” she said.

The singer is known for her down-to-earth, relatable antics. In January, she shocked and delighted viewers at the Grammys when she sat casually drinking out of a flask that matched her dress. She also ignored a tangled web of drama at the award show, choosing instead to simply tweet “I met cardi b last night… so my week is all done!”

i met cardi b last night and saw the 💧💍 so my week is all done! — Lorde (@lorde) January 28, 2018

The 21-year-old is heading out on tour at the beginning of March, starting in the Midwest and travelling all over the U.S. before going international.