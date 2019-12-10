Watch: Lizzo Flaunts Her Risque Outfit for Lakers Game While Walking Around Arena

More video of Lizzo in the risque outfit she wore to the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Arena has surfaced. In the footage, the “Truth Hurts” singer showed off the outfit she wore, which exposed her behind. Video of her dancing during the game went viral, attracting a mixed response from fans online.

The latest video from Sunday night shows Lizzo walking around the arena, joking around with a friend, who appears to have filmed the video. At one point, Lizzo turns to her friend and says, “This is how a bad bitch goes to the Lakers game vs Minnesota. You b—s can’t even spell Minnesota!”

During the game itself, Lizzo showed off the risque outfit by twerking with her back to the camera. When the people behind the stadium cameras saw what Lizzo was wearing – or not wearing – the jumbotron flipped to the Lakers cheerleaders on the court.

Lizzo at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game last night: “This is how a bad bitch goes to the Lakers game vs Minnesota. You bitches can’t even spell Minnesota!” pic.twitter.com/kJlnqsp4FD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2019

Coincidentally, Lizzo’s headline-grabbing moment came as she released her newest music video. In the clip for “Good as Hell,” Lizzo took over Homecoming Week 2019 at Southern University in Louisiana, featuring real students as the marching band gets ready to play at the homecoming game.

This was the second video for the song. It was first featured on her 2016 EP Coconut Oil. Although the song did not attract widespread attention at the time, the new video comes at a time when Lizzo is one of the most popular singers in the country.

In April, she released her breakthrough album Cuz I Love You, which includes the hits “Juice” and “Tempo.” she later put out a deluxe edition, which includes the singles “Water Me,” “Truth Hurts” and “Boys.” The album’s success led to eight Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the year and Song of the Year for “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo also had a small role in the Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers, and will perform on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Lizzo has not directly referenced the controversy her Sunday night outfit attracted, but she did release an Instagram video about “blessings” Monday.

“I want you to know that whatever you’re going through, if it doesn’t feel good, that you will feel good again and you have… you have whatever it takes to feel good again,” Lizzo told her fans. “You are capable of it. You deserve to feel good as hell.”

