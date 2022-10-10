Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs

Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

The rapper's comments came during a sitdown with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. During the interview, he claimed any time Lizzo posts about losing weight, "bots" and "media" attack her to promote being "overweight is the new goal," before he added the infamous line: "It's a genocide of the Black race."

Ye's comments come weeks after comedian Aries Spears shared similar sentiments, saying her weight is a false representation of positive body image.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, when asked about Lizzo's music, Spears said, "I can't get past the fact that she looks like the s--- emoji. She's got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off."

He added later: "A woman that's built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble." Spears then said the whole thing is "hypocrisy" in women who praise body confidence and "sisterhood" but don't talk about risk factors like "diabetes," "heart problems," "heart disease," and "cholesterol." He continued: "Y'all will jump on me for making jokes but y'all won't f---ing be real and go, 'Sister, put the éclair down. This ain't it. It's treadmill time.'"

Lizzo seemingly responded to Spears in her VMA Acceptance speech. "And now, for b—hes that got something to say about me in the press," You know what? I'm not going to say nothing….They be like, 'Lizzo why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' 'Cause, b—h, I'm winning, h-e!," Lizzo said as the crowd cheered. "Big b—h is winning, h-e! Best revenge is your paper, b—h!"