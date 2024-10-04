Journey Singer Threatens to Leave Band, Polls Fans to Decide

Journey singer Arnel Pineda polled fans on social media to ask if her should leave the band, following criticims of the bands' recent performance and Brazilian music festival.

Journey singer Arnel Pineda has threatened to leave the band and is polling fans to help him decide. FOX News reports that Pineda took to social media following a challenging performance at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, and acknowledged that he was aware some fans were disappointed with the band's set, specifically his vocals.

"No one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this," Pineda wrote on Facebook. "It's really amazing how 1 thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of THIS." Pineda added, "Mentally and emotionally, I've suffered already, and I'm still suffering ... but I'll be ok."

once again,thank u so much everyone who came to @journeyofficial show since #february this year ..i appreciate uou all... Posted by Arnel Pineda on Sunday, September 22, 2024

"i am offering you a chance now ( especially those who's hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here," Pineda went on to write, "and if GO reaches 1million... im stepping out for good..are you game folks? let's start..."

Among those cheering Pineda on is none other than his Journey bandmate, guitarist Neal Schon. "Arnel dont listen to these blogs," Schon wrote to Pineda. "They are all bought. You've kicked ass!"

Curiously, Metal Injection pointed out that Schon later opted to go the mudslinging route and blamed another band for Journey's on-stage issues. "This clip is from Rio, even though we found out much later that we got extremely limited by Avenged Sevenfold that means that hardly hardly any sound can get out of the PA to the audience. It's a bullshit move," wrote Schon. "Check out the audience. They loved it the rest of its fabricated crap."

Metal Injection noted that the response to Pineda's post has been overwhelmingly positive, so it's unlikely he's going anywhere.