Lil Xan Concert Canceled Over Alleged Shooting Threat

Rapper Lil Xan’s concert at The Pageant in St. Louis was canceled Wednesday night after someone allegedly threatened to begin firing at the venue if he went through with the show.

Sources close to the 22-year-old told TMZ that the venue and promoters saw a video in which someone threatened to shoot at the venue. Promoters saw it a couple of days before the show was scheduled, but waited until the day of the event to pull the plug, the site reports. Ultimately, they decided it was too risky and the show did not go on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

St. Louis police told TMZ they were not made aware of the video, and the venue has not issued a comment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously reported that Lil Xan’s show at The Pageant disappeared from the venue’s website the day of the show. Ticketmaster also listed the show as cancelled, but no other statement was made.

The concert cancellation came after TMZ published a rant showing Lil Xan apparently using the N-word at a mall in Indianapolis. He was arguing with a customer after ordering Taco Bell at the food court.

Late last month, Lil Xan was reportedly hospitalized after eating “too many hot Cheetos.” He shared a video from inside an ambulance without any details. He waited until he got home to finally explain what happened.

“Yeah, I went to the hospital today,” Lil Xan told his followers. “I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital, not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood.”

Lil Xan is best known for his single, “Betrayed,” and dating Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus. The two made a PDA-filled appearance at several awards shows and events, but after they broke up, he reportedly claimed the relationship was designed by their record label.

“It was something set up by, uh, Columbia Records… Columbia, uh, set it up to boost, uh, her like… y’know… like, everybody s— poppin’,” Lil Xan reportedly said in a now-deleted clip. “Shout-out to Columbia Records, too, for setting up that fake relationship. I didn’t want to do it, to be completely honest… It was just added work to my schedule, you know what I mean?”

Cyrus herself denied that claim. She recently sold a bottle of her tears online for $12,000, but the singer and her team said that was just a joke.

Lil Xan’s next concert is scheduled for Friday at the House of Blues Cleveland. He will continue touring through Dec. 1.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard