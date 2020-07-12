Rapper Lil Marlo Dead at 27

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed in Atlanta, according to law enforcement. He was 27. Police were called to a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, but they discovered a man had been shot, sources told TMZ. The rapper, born Rudolph Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police official told TMZ the early investigation appears to show Johnson was shot while he was driving. "At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," the official said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner did confirm to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a man named Rudolph Johnson died, but they could not confirm if it were the rapper.

Lil Marlo had a contract with the label Quality Control and recorded the songs "1st N 3rd," F— Em," and "9 + Z6ne = 1'5." He was also featured on the song "The Load" with Lil Baby and Gucci Mane. He joined Quality Control in 2017. Other major artists on the label include Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and Stefflon Don. Rich the Kid, who is now signed to Republic, was previously a member of the label's group of artists.

Following news of Lil Marlo's death, many of his colleagues shared their condolences. His fans also flooded his Instagram page with their prayers, especially his recent posts with his young daughter and son. "Thanks For Making Me Y'all Father I Wouldn't Trade Y'all For Da World," Marlo wrote on Father's Day, alongside a video with his children.