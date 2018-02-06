Lance Bass Says *NSYNC Will Reunite ‘Soon’

*NSYNC may have been a no-show during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show, but boy band member Lance Bass has some hopeful words for fans.

While leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, TMZ caught up with Bass, who said *NSYNC has a reunion planned “soon.” But fans hopeful for a reunion tour shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet, as the reunion Bass alludes to doesn’t mean new music or chances to see the famed boy band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instead, Bass confirmed that the band would be getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re all getting together soon. We’re getting our star. We’ll all be together. So if you call that a reunion…” Bass told TMZ when asked if the band would be reuniting anytime soon.

Other than that, “There’s always a possibility, of course,” Bass said, adding that husband Michael Turchin would be his date for the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Last year, it was rumored that *NSYNC would be receiving its star, although no other reports aside from Bass’ comments have confirmed.

There’s no word on an official date or if *NSYNC will perform at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

The group’s official Twitter account congratulated Timberlake on his Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday night.

“Well done, [Justin Timberlake] you killed it!” they wrote.

For weeks, speculation was stirring that Timberlake would be inviting his fellow *NSYNC members onstage at the Super Bowl show, but as it was shared this weekend, Joey Fatone shot down those rumors.

Even Bass tweeted with a message on his own Twitter, writing, “told ya,” implying that they would not be reuniting.

“But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin,” Bass wrote.

Chris Kirkpatrick also tweeted both before and after Timberlake’s set, sharing a photo of himself in a Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open jacket and telling followers, “The only team I’m rooting for today!”

After the performance, Kirkpatrick returned to Twitter to sing Timberlake’s praises. “Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!! Way to go @justintimberlake that just made me so proud!” he wrote.

Timberlake responded later with, “Love you, bro!! Thank you!”

Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing some of the biggest songs of his career including “Cry Me a River” “Can’t Stop The Feeling” “My Love” and “Suit and Tie.”

While the performance didn’t include the reunion or an appearance from Janet Jackson, it did include a cameo from deceased pop star Prince via video projection.