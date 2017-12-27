Lady Gaga Lands 2-Year Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga’s “Monsters” will soon take over Sin City.

The pop superstar confirmed Tuesday that she has signed on for a two-year residency at MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas, set to begin in December 2018.

Gaga made the announcement on Twitter with a slew of photos signing her contract, toasting to the new opportunity and prepping some Vegas swag.

“The rumors are true!” the “Bad Romance” singer shared. “I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!!”

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

The Mother Monster said playing in Las Vegas has “been my lifelong dream” and she is “so overjoyed” to begin her own residency next year.

In a statement, the performer teased that the upcoming shows will be “unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.” As someone who slayed the crowd in the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LI with her moves and tricks, that’s a major claim.

“I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night,” Gaga promised fans.

MGM’s Park Theater officials said ticket information would be released “in the coming months,” but the venue seats 5,300 and every seat vows to provide an “up close and personal” experience.

Gaga wrapped up the second North American leg of the Joanne World Tour earlier this week and will round out the tour in Europe by February 2018.

After that, she and her team will begin prepping for the unique Vegas experience, one in which they claim will have “state-of-the-art audio and visual technology.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports she will earn around $400,000 per performance during the two-year stint.

Photo credit: Alex Dolan