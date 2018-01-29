Kesha Tweets ‘Thank You’ Following Her Grammys Performance

Kesha thanked the Recording Academy and the women who took the Grammys stage with her Sunday night during her emotional performance of “Praying.”

“‘After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,’” she wrote, quoting her song. “Thank you to the [Recording Academy], the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey. pic.twitter.com/43gOsofL0S — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2018

Kesha performed “Praying” with an all-star ensemble backing her, including Cyndi Lauper, Camilla Cabello, Paris Jackson and/ Julia Michaels. They were joined by the Resistance Rival Chorus.

The song was inspired by Kesha‘s ongoing battle with Dr. Luke. Since 2013, she has been fighting the producer in court, and has accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. He has denied the allegations.

“Praying” was included on her new album, Rainbow. It was her first since 2012’s Warrior. Rainbow was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Praying” was up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“When I wrote ‘Praying’ with Ben Abraham and Ryan Lewis, I just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Kesha tweeted about the song before the Grammys. “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

when i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders. it felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years. pic.twitter.com/7qibyvdzNm — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 27, 2018

