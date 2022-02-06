Keedron Bryant on His Career’s Future and New Self-Titled Project (Exclusive)

At 14 years old, Keedron Bryant is just getting started on taking over the music industry –– and he’s off to a pretty good start. The teenage sensation catapulted himself into a record deal with Warner Records with his 2014 song “I Just Wanna Live” and has since been working on accomplishing his childhood dreams of topping the charts. “It’s always been my dream since I was a little kid and I always just loved singing, love, blessing people with my gifts,” he said. “It’s just coming to life and it’s not stopping here. I want to keep growing.”

The original song was a testament to civil rights relations in the U.S. which he wrote amid high tensions across the nation following the death of George Floyd. The move pushed the teenager into the limelight as a social justice figure, but he accepts his role with pride.

“I think I handled it pretty well at first,” he tells PopCulture.com. “I will say that it was kind of getting a little busy sometimes or heavy as you can say, but I think I was just prepared for it and I just had to prepare myself for it.”

He continued, sharing that he had to “ask God that he can just give me strength and that I won’t give up through the journey.”

While social justice causes like police brutality continue to hold his attention, Bryant’s personal interests look more like that of the traditional teen: hanging out with his friends, riding his golf cart through his neighborhood, and talking to crushes. All of which are themes felt within his debut project, Keedron. The music echoes an upbeat R&B/pop fusion and is just a stop on Keedron’s search for the perfect fitting genre. “I want to try different things out to see which really best fits me,” he explained. And you know, seeing how my supporters and fans take everything that I put on.”

The sound is a turn from the gospel music Keedron was raised on while growing up in the church –– the same sound that influenced singers like Jazmine Sullivan and Beyonce, people whose careers are something the young singer hopes to one day emulate. With his current trajectory, singing the National Anthem at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California and working with some of the biggest producers, people are banking on this young star to hit the mark sooner rather than later.