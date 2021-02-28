Kali Uchis Explains 'Telepatia' Inspiration Amid TikTok Success

✖

Kali Uchis reveals her inspiration behind her latest song "Telepatia." In a new Tiktok, the Colombian American singer shared the song was created as a way to help spiritually communicate with someone whom she couldn't be with at the time –– something many fans could probably relate to, as the world continues to cope with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"I wrote this song about spiritually being with someone I physically couldn't and while making it, I sent telepathic healing energy to everyone," she said in the video. "Many say it transfers serotonin/love they can physically feel bcoz [sic] this song heals and makes you a better human being." The song was released in 2020 as part of her second studio album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

The song recently started making the rounds on Tiktok after a trend set it up for viral status. The single quickly reached hit status, landing on the Spotify Viral 50 charts at no. 5 –– making it one of the highest-charting Latin songs in the U.S. Bad Bunny also makes the list with two songs: "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez, which is sitting at no. 4 on the Top 200 chart, and La Noche De Anoche with Rosalia. Uchis also debuted at no. 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart –– her first entry on the chart.

Prior to becoming one of the most popular American pop music acts and working with Tyler, The Creator, the singer revealed she once lived in her car as she attempted to follow her dreams. A 2018 profile of the star told fans that her journey to fame took her from living inside her Subaru Forrester in Alexandria, Virginia (where she was born) to Los Angeles.

This isn't the first time the popular content creator app has helped an artist earn a hit song. Many remember the TikTok trend started by Doggface420 that brought Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" back into the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned him a deal with Ocean Spray cranberry juice. The song also played a role in delivering some success for Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License," which spent seven weeks at no. 1. Other acts who've gotten a TikTok boost in streams include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and others.