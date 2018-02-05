Three Songs From Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Setlist Have Leaked

Fans have been dying to know what hits Justin Timberlake will bust out for his Super Bowl LII halftime show performance on Sunday night, and they now have a partial answer.

TMZ leaked footage on Saturday from one of the *NSYNC alum’s four rehearsals that showed him practicing three of songs from the setlist. The footage is brief but three songs are decipherable: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “My Love” and “Cry Me a River.”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” was a massive hit for Timberlake in 2016 as it accompanied the soundtrack to Dreamworks’ Trolls. It earned Timberlake a Grammy win, as well as Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. It is the most-recent smash hit Timberlake has had (being as his new album’s material has not yet taken off), so it’s almost a no-brainer that it is included.

Accompanying “Cant Stop the Feeling!” will be a massive fireworks display, so it may close out the halftime performance.

“My Love” and “Cry Me a River” appear to a be a one-two punch in the setlist. The video shows a pyrotechnics-heavy look at a “My Love” excerpt before it ends and welcomes the operatic elements of “Cry Me a River’s” intro.

“My Love” was the second single from Timberlake’s sophomore album FutureSex/LoveSounds. The 2006 single also features vocals from T.I. and Timbaland, but it is unclear if either of those artists will make an appearance.

“Cry Me a River” was Timberlake’s second solo single and one of his most successful. The song, which appeared on his 2002 debut album Justified, is reportedly based on the end of his relationship with fellow pop star Britney Spears.

TMZ also learned several other alleged aspects of the performance from sources who have seen Timberlake’s four rehearsals.

The sources crushed hopes for an *NSYNC reunion, as they will not appear. This lines up with Timberlake’s statements and what band member Joey Fatone told TMZ earlier in the week.

“I’m here right now,” Joey said. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now … There’s your proof.”

There is also disappointing news for music fans hoping for Timberlake to bring Janet Jackson on-stage to redeem herself after 2004’s Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy, during which she suffered a wardrobe malfunction as Timberlake tore off a section of her outfit. Jackson is said to have no part in the halftime show, a fact that she has confirmed.

There were also reports of a Prince hologram appearing during the show. Friends and family of the late icon were outraged at the news, and Timberlake has reportedly assured them no hologram would be used. It is unclear whether the hologram was pulled from the production or if the initial rumors of the hologram’s existence were completely false.

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.