Juice WRLD Seemingly Predicted His Death in Song Lyrics: ‘We Ain’t Making It Past 21’

Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21, and fans are zeroing in on some eerie lyrics from the rapper’s catalog. TMZ reports that the “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same” rapper experienced a seizure at Chicago Midway International Airport on Sunday morning. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. As reactions started pouring in about the young star’s passing, some of his fans remembered the lyrics to his 2018 single “Legends.”

juice wrld predicted his own death in one of his songs … rip 21 is far too young 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1wioGFOTBW — … (@luisagibsonxo) December 8, 2019

The song is about dying young, and features one lyric in particular that foreshadowed Juice WRLD‘s untimely passing just days after turning 21 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s the 27 Club?” he rapped, referring to several iconic celebrities who died at 27 years old. “We ain’t making it past 21.”

Others pointed out a later passage in the song about a man who unexpectedly passed due to laced drugs. The song is presumably a tribute to rapper Lil Peep, who died in November 2017 due to an accidental overdose at the age of 21. It also believed to be a tribute to XXXTentacion, who was murdered at age 20 back in June 2018.

On the song, Juice WRLD rapped: “This time, it was so unexpected / Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing / All legends fall in the making/ Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth”

The fact that these juice wrld lyricd exist shatters my fucking heart pic.twitter.com/X1zWi7QBeo — 😇 (@chasingheaven) December 8, 2019

He continued: “My mind is foggy, I’m so confused / We keep on losing our legends to / The cruel cold world, what is it coming to? / The end of the world, is it coming soon?”

Listeners and fans of Juice WRLD were quick to remember and reflect on the lyrics, with many thought they served as an accidental prediction of the young rapper’s fate.

“Like that was the first song that came to mind when I heard the news,” one fan wrote.

Second fan wrote, “I was just listening to this, it hits harder no.”

A third fan wrote, “Actually heartbreaking though he was too young.”

Another listener wrote, “I literally just thought of this. He died same day as John Lennon.”

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images