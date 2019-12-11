Juice WRLD’s Ex Reveals Concerning New Details Surrounding His Death

Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend has opened up about the extent of his drug use after his tragic death. The rapper passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway Airport, and many fans assumed it had to do with drugs. Now, Alexia Smith is going into detail about how much of Juice WRLD‘s drug use was real.

Smith spoke to The Daily Mail about Juice WRLD this week as fans continue to mourn his passing. She claimed that, when she was with him he took as many as three Percocets per day, often mixing them with the codeine cocktail known as lean.

“Seven days away from me, he ended up in the hospital,” she told the outlet tearfully. “When he was away from me for seven days, he ended up hospitalized from collapsing on stage. One year away from me, and he’s dead.”

Smith said that she dated Juice WRLD in 2018. She said that his battle with chronic depression had a serious impact on their relationship, as well as his drug use. At times, she said, things even turned violent. Eventually, after the deaths of other young rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, she urged him to get clean and sober.

“It was really messed up. Someone took 20 fake Xanax and threw it at him on stage,” she said. “He was up there singing about Peep and X, and someone just throws him pills the same exact way Peep died. I realized it was a problem. I realized it wasn’t OK. He never took Xanax again after that. That’s when he decided to get completely clean, but he couldn’t.”

By that point, Smith said that she herself had gotten clean, realizing in the process just how addicted she was to the drugs they were both taking. The pain of withdrawal took an even harsher toll on Juice WRLD.

“When you get [clean], it physically hurts and messes you up mentally,” she explained. “We started to get physical with each other and then he would just relapse because he couldn’t deal with how much it hurt. His body was in pain.”

She said that the violence put an end to their relationship once and for all.

“My mom just always raised me that once its gets to that point it’s over with. And I told him that and he agreed,” she said.

At the time of the breakup, Smith made a YouTube video describing her fights with Juice WRLD — she said that he had pushed her, squeezed her and bruised her, even shoving her into a bathtub where she hit her head. However, she also said that she tried to fight him as well, and she blamed it all on the drugs.

After their split in October, Smith said she still had occasional contact with Juice WRLD. She told reporters that the rapper had been trying and failing to get off drugs the entire time.

He didn’t want to be on drugs anymore when he died. That’s the heartbreaking part,” she said. “He was a drug addict with no one to tell him no and if he was told no, like by me or Ally [his current girlfriend], he would just do it behind our backs. Addiction is a hard thing for anyone. Your mind says stop but your body says more. I’m angry more than anything. It’s wrong to point fingers but that’s how I feel. I’m mad at everyone around him.”

So far, Juice WRLD’s official cause of death has not been conclusively proven.