Juice WRLD’s Debut Album ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ Re-Enters Apple Music Charts After His Death

Juice WRLD’s debut studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, re-entered the charts on Sunday as fans mourned the late rapper. Juice WRLD passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a seizure in a Chicago airport, according to a report by TMZ. Now, fans are remembering him through his music.

The artist’s breakout studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance was first released on May 23, 2018. As news of his passing spread on Sunday afternoon, it climbed up to the top 10 albums on Apple Music in the U.S. This was the clearest evidence that fans were mourning the fallen rapper.

Juice WRLD was getting off of a plane at Midway Airport on Sunday morning after arriving home from California. He reportedly had a seizure in the airport, and paramedics found him bleeding from the mouth. He was still conscious when he arrived at a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after that.

The young rapper was one of the most beloved rising talents in hip-hop music today, particularly acclaimed for his freestyling as well as his fearless ability to blend genres. In a radio interview with Atlanta’s Durtty Daily, he named some of his biggest influences as rock bands, such as Billy Idol, Blink-182, Black Sabbath, Fall Out Boy, Megadeth, and Panic! at the Disco.

Juice WRLD began releasing music as a sophomore in high school, recording on a cell phone and uploading his songs to SoundCloud. His breakout EP 9 9 9 was released in June of 2017, with the song “Lucid Dreams” taking him to the mainstream.

The release earned Juice WRLD attention from some established artists in rap music, including Waka Flocka Flame, G Herbo and Lil Bibby, who helped him get signed to a record label.

Juice WRLD switched to an even bigger deal with Interscope Records after a while, and it was with them that he released Goodbye & Good Riddance. The album was a big success, launching tours, collaborations and national success. It also landed Juice WRLD his lauded collaboration with Travis Scott, “No Bystanders.”

He released one other studio album Death Race for Love and took this album on tour as the opener for Nicki Minaj, and released several more singles over the course of this year, including collaborations with Ellie Goulding, BTS and Benny Blanco. According to an interview with Forbes, Juice WRLD had lots more unreleased material in the works at the time of his passing.