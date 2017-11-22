Stolen John Lennon Glasses, Diaries, Dozens More of Late Rocker’s Items Recovered

A slew of items stolen from John Lennon's estate have been recovered after 11 years, BBC reports.

Berlin police arrested an unidentified 58-year-old male on Monday on suspicion of handling stolen goods, which included more than 100 items stolen from the musician's estate.

Among items recovered by authorities included multiple pairs of Lennon's eyeglasses, sheet music, at least three personal diaries and a tape recording of a Beatles concert.

(Photo: Getty / Anadolu Agency)

The items were taken from the home where Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, lived in New York in 2006. Most of the goods were recovered at an auction house in Berlin in July, sparking an investigation to find the remaining items.

Lennon's recovered items are currently on display at the Berlin police headquarters.

Ono identified the recovered items as those stolen from her home more than a decade earlier, but it is unclear when the items will be returned to her.

Police spokesperson Martin Steltner told BBC that there is another suspect believed to be connected to the theft: Ono's former chauffeur. He was not named, but authorities believe he is located in Turkey, though he remained "unattainable for us at the present time," Steltner said.

Historically, items connected to members of the Beatles sell for vast prices at auctions.

In February, a leather jacket believed to have been worn by Lennon sold for £10,400 at an auction in England. That price is the equivalent of nearly $14,000 in American currency.

Photo credit: Getty / Rowland Scherman / Contributor