Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Drug and Firearm Possession

Rapper Jim Jones was arrested on drug and firearm possession charges in Georgia after he and his friends led police on a car chase Wednesday night through Coweta County.

According to WSB, a Coweta County investigator saw a grey Mercedes SUV drifting on Interstate 85. When he pulled up to the SUV, he saw the inside of the car filled with smoke and smelled marijuana. After the traffic stop, the driver, Ana Rajnee Miles, suddenly accelerated, starting the chase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that during the chase, the suspect’s car hit a Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle before it stopped.

Jones was one of four people in the car. Deputies allegedly fond multiple drugs, including marijuana, oxycodone and Percocet. They also found vape cartridges, THC oil, a Titan .25 caliber pistol, a Ruger SR 9mm handgun and $148 cash.

According to police, the Ruger was reported stolen in Dekalb County in March.

None of the people in the car admitted to possession, but Jones did say he was smoking marijuana. He told police he did not know anything about the weapons.

Jones said the Oxycodone and Percocet pills her prescribed to him. According to police, the 41-year-old Jones claimed he told the driver to pull over, but she was “incoherent.”

Deputies were forced to charge everyone in the car. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen gun, narcotics and of a firearm during commission of a crime, which are all felonies. He was also charged with having prescription pills without their original container, a misdemeanor.

Jones posted $7,000 bail and was released.

Jones is best known for his 2006 hit “We Fly High” and released his latest album, Wasted Talent, in April.

Jones has also had public feuds with several rappers, including Jay-Z. In 2008, Jones had an altercation with a former Jay-Z associate, Caughn Smith, at a store in New York. Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to time served. Ne-Yo was shopping with Jones at the time of the incident. Jones ended his feud with Jay-Z after he signed to Roc Nation last year.

Azealia Banks also feuded with Jones over the creation of #VampLife, leading to her diss track “Succubi” in 2012. Jones also clashed with the ASAP Mob in 2014, accusing them of copying his style.

Jones also starred in the first two seasons of VH1‘s Love & Hip Hop: New York. He also had his own short-lived reality show called Chrissy & Mr. Jones, co-starring Chrissy Lampkin.

Photo Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty