Jay-Z Addresses Illegitimate Child Rumors on Joint Beyonce Album

Jay-Z addressed the long-persistent rumors he has an illegitimate child on Love Is Everything, his new album with wife Beyonce Knowles.

The 48-year-old rapper appears to deny rumors he has a “love child” in the track “Heard About Us,” notes Entertainment Tonight.

“For the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine / Online they call me Dad, kiddingly / You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally,” Jay-Z raps.

Beyonce also sings, “No need to ask you heard about us / Watch your mouth when you around us.”

In “Summer,” the first song on the album, Beyonce sings, “I can’t believe we made it / This is what we’re thankful for.”

The last track, “Lovehappy,” delves deeper into the troubles in their relationship.

“Yeah, you f– up the first stone, we had to get remarried,” Beyonce sings. “We keepin’ it real with these people, right? Lucky I ain’t kill you when I met that b–.”

“Y’all know how I met her, we broke up and got back together,” Jay adds. “To get her back, I had to sweat her.”

Later in the song, Beyonce tells her husband, “Love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change” and “the ups and downs are worth it, long way to go, but we’ll work it.” In the end, she admits they are not perfect, but are “still perfect for each other.”

Ever since Beyonce and Jay-Z married in 2008, the couple have been dogged by tabloid rumors about their relationship. For example, in 2011, Star Magazine claimed Jay-Z fathered a child with model Shenelle Scott nine years before Beyonce announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy Carter.

Rymir Satterthwaite’s mother Wanda has claimed she had sex with Jay-Z in 1992 and Satterthwaite is Jay-Z’s son. According to The Sun, his family asked for a paternity test in 2010, but Jay-Z has never taken one. His guardian is now suing his lawyers, accusing them of colluding with Jay-Z’s lawyers to make sure the rapper does not have to take one.

In an interview with The Sun in May, Satterthwaite claims he does not want money from Jay-Z. He only wants to find out who his real father is.

“I just want him to finally tell the truth to the world. He’s supposed to be a positive role model for our community – he stands there screaming ‘Black Lives Matter’ – well tell the truth and take responsibility,” the aspiring rapper said. “And if you say I’m not your son and nothing ever happened with my mum then just take the test. If you are telling the truth then why is your first answer whenever you’re asked to take a paternity test ‘no’? Also I want a fair due process in court regardless of who my father is or how rich he is.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z have three children, 6-year-old Blue Ivy, and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

