Major Rapper's DJ Indicted for Murder

Ronnie Tyson O'Bannon, a DJ who works with "Whats Poppin" rapper Jack Harlow and performs under the name Ronnie Lucciano, was indicted for murder on Tuesday, May 11 in connection with a nightclub shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. O'Bannon, 27, allegedly shot and killed Kasmira Nash, 37, on May 1 inside the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during a pre-Kentucky Derby party. Harlow, 23, canceled plans to perform during a concert before the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore Saturday and offered condolences to Nash's family.

O'Bannon was indicted on one count of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The DJ turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, his attorney, Rob Eggert, told the Courier-Journal. Eggert said his client plans to plead not guilty. His bail was set at $500,000, which Eggert called a "grossly excessive" amount. O'Bannon is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The Vibes club hosted a "2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff" party that began on the night of Friday, April 30, before the horse race on May 1. The shooting incident happened at 1:30 a.m. inside the club. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smith said Nash was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Harlow, who is from Louisville, and O'Bannon did not perform at the club the night of the party. Police have not confirmed if Harlow was in the club during the shooting, but social media videos appear to show he was inside at the time, reports the Courier-Journal.

In a court filing later in the week, Eggert claimed O'Bannon was "attacked" twice by the victim, reports WDRB. "There seems considerable evidence at this point that Mr. O’Bannon was attacked not once, but twice at Vibes Club by the deceased in this case," Eggert wrote. However, Eggert did not say O'Bannon acted in self-defense. In the filing, Eggert said O'Bannon was not a flight risk and had little criminal history.

Nash worked at Vibes, which released a statement on the shooting on May 5. "This past weekend the Vibes Family suffered the tragic loss of our very own Kasmira 'Kash' Nash," the statement read. "As experienced by many of you, Kash was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and friend to us all. We are deeply saddened and devastated by this loss. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to her children, loved ones, and entire family."

Harlow, who performed on Saturday Night Live on March 27, was the headliner for Preakness Live, a concert before the Preakness Stakes. He was replaced with Major Lazer, reports WLKY. After O'Bannon was arrested, Harlow posted a statement on his Instagram Story, confirming he spoke with Nash's family.

“I’m devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend," Harlow wrote. "My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place."