How Whitney Houston Inspired the 2026 Super Bowl Performances

Whitney Houston’s rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” aka the National Anthem, during the 1991 Super Bowl is lauded as the best. This year, Grammy award winning R&B songstress Coco Jones hit the field to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem, and paid homage to the late icon both in her fashion choice and rendition of the song.

Jones’ performance was praised for her high powered vocals and how she performed it with grace. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her choices.

“I’m so excited about my outfit. I actually paid some homage to Whitney Houston in her amazing look at the National Anthem. I’m really excited for people to see those resemblances and I actually had Karl Kani, I had him help me to design this, and you know he’s the godfather of hip hop and fashion. So, I’m excited for him to have his moment with this.”

When asked whether Houston wore a Kani tracksuit during her performance at the Super Bowl, “You are correct. You are correct,” Jones affirmed to ET host Kevin Fraiser. He has amazing ideas, Karl, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what he’s brought to light while paying respect to her look, and also me and who I am as an artist. I think, hopefully it’s going to be a historic moment as well.”

Jones looked stunning in her rendition of Houston’s outfit. Kani transformed an athletic staple into high glamour, blending streetwear with elegance in a look that featured a mini bubble skirt, a cropped jacket, and sculpted detailing.

Charlie Puth, who sang the National Anthem at this year’s awards ceremony, took to X, formerly Twitter to give context to his performance also. “Thank you everyone for your kind words. It was an honor to sing The National Anthem. I wrote the arrangement in a very specific way to honor Whitney Houston- I hope that was heard. Thank you to the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Sainted Choir, the Color of Noize Orchestra, Steve Hackman, and Kenny G for joining me on stage. And thank you Adam Blackstone for writing such a beautiful choir part. I love music so much,” he wrote.