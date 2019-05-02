Halsey Fans Were Loving Her Billboard Music Awards Outfit

Halsey took the stage to perform during last night’s Billboard Music Awards, and fans were loving her outfit.

The singer delivered a powerful performance of her hit song “Without Me,” donning a red leather body suit with buckles around the waist and shoulder. Photos of the look are available to view at this Daily Mail link.

Fans of the singer were definitely into the look — and her rendition of the beloved pop track — and took to social media to cheer her on.

now can we please talk about halsey’s performance? it was so beautiful and powerful, my eyes are filled with tears every time i watch itpic.twitter.com/XwLZ2JCQdg — 🐨ddaeng (@YouKnow134340) May 2, 2019

“Halsey’s outfits were cute,” one fan commented, while another said, “now that’s THE look . halsey is slaying her outfit ogmdhdndh.”

“Halsey serving face and outfit,” someone else said. “I won’t get over how she keeps pushing the fact that language barriers should never be an issue especially with music.”

Ahead of her show-stealing performances on the Billboard Music Awards, Halsey delivered a speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place and spoke about her time before fame, when she lived on the streets and considered becoming a sex worker in order to survive.

“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” she said.

“It wasn’t because I did something bad,” Halsey added. “It wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me — because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

Prior to that, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she was still living on the streets at the same time she was discovered by Capitol Music Group executive Jeremy Vuernick, after being kicked out of her home.

“I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account and bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days,” she recalled, “because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped.”

Vuernick saw potential in the singer, and helped her to get on her feet so she could launch a career that has taken off spectacularly. Halsey is currently the 13th most streamed artist on Spotify.