Gwen Stefani has been in the music industry for over 30 years, first as the frontwoman of the ska band No Doubt before becoming a solo pop artist with hits like "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape." In the music video for her newest single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," Stefani took a walk down memory lane to revisit some of her most iconic looks from years past, giving fans a serious dose of nostalgia and continuing to prove that she does not age.

The video, released on Jan. 1, begins with a present-day Stefani performing on a soundstage before she is interrupted by a version of herself wearing the white crop top and blue pants from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" music video who greets the Harajuku Girls, puts on hand sanitizer and takes off her mask before stepping on stage. Other past looks featured in the clip, both on Zoom and on set, include the navy polka-dot dress Stefani wore in No Doubt's "Don't Speak" video, a sleek blond bob and sunglasses from the "Wind It Up" video, her "Hollaback Girl" video look, the furry blue bikini top and space buns she chose for the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards and the pink hair, braces and pink stole she wore to the 1999 Vogue Fashion Awards.

The only difference in any of the looks from their original iterations are the large gold necklaces Stefani is now wearing that read "Stefani" and "Shelton" in a nod to her fiancé, Blake Shelton. The country star got a further shoutout in the video in clips of Stefani wearing the same outfit she had on when Shelton popped the question in October, excitedly pointing at her ring at around the 2-minute mark of the video.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" was released on Dec. 7 and is Stefani's first non-holiday solo release since 2016. "I just started thinking about, like, if I did music, I want to go back to the start," she said during a recent appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "Like, how did I start getting into music? Because my kids are at that age where they're really starting to define who they are through the music that they love...So I started thinking a lot about the reggae music and the ska music and how I started and going back to the basics. So this song sort of is like...reintroduced myself. I'm still the same person, but yet evolved."