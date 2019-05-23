Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Opens up About Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were together for 20 years before they split in 2015. Since then, Stefani has been dating Blake Shelton, with Rossdale finally speaking out about their relationship.

“I just always want her to be happy,” Rossdale told InTouch Weekly.

Rossdale and Stefani share custody of their three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, which works out surprisingly well for the former spouses.

“You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less,” Rossdale said. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Stefani and Shelton met while serving as coaches on The Voice, while Stefani was in the middle of her divorce with Rossdale, and Shelton was in the middle of his divorce with Miranda Lambert. While many suspected the relationship was a rebound for both of them, Shelton admits he might be the most surprised at how much their relationship continues to grow and flourish.

“When I was going through my divorce, I hit rock bottom, just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating,” Shelton revealed on Sunday TODAY. “It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time.”

“If Gwen and I were being honest right now,” he continued, “talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.’”

An unexpected perk of Shelton’s relationship with Stefani is the chance to be involved in the lives of her three sons.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton told TODAY . “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Both Stefani and Shelton have admitted they would get married again, although the couple has yet to officially announce an engagement.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said to CMT‘s Cody Alan. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

