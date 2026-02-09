Green Day Drops F-Bomb During Super Bowl Performance

In true Green Day fashion, the punk rock bandmates dropped an F-bomb during their Super Bowl LX opening performance.

While on stage performing “American Idiot,” Billy Joel Armstrong kept with the song’s lyrics by singing, “Don’t wanna be an American idiot/ Don’t want a nation under the new media/. And can you hear the sound of hysteria?/ The subliminal mindf— America.”

After Armstrong belted out the F-bomb, Green Day drummer Tré Cool looked right at the camera with a sheepish grin.

Green Day performs "American Idiot" at the 60th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/foxKDOUZdc — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 8, 2026

The famous rock group performed hit songs “Good Riddance,” “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “American Idiot.”

The performance was a far cry from the band’s most recent performances, which included several insults towards President Trump and his administration.

Most recently, Armstrong offered advice to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, stating they should quit their “s—y-a–” jobs because the Trump administration will inevitably throw them under the bus.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” Armstrong said during a pre-Super Bowl performance. “Quit your s—y-a– job. Quit that s—y job you have.”

He continued, “Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad fucking habit. Come on this side of the line.”