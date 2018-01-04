Lady Gaga and Pink Booked to Perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards‘ 60th anniversary show will feature a mix of pop, country, R&B and Broadway showtunes.

Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino (also known as actor Donald Glover) have been confirmed as the first round of performers during the music awards broadcast later this month.

As a nod to the show’s return to New York after 15 years, the night will feature a Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Leonard Bernstein. During the special number, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt, also known for his role in Dear Evan Hansen, will perform a song from West Side Story.

On the awards side, Gambino is one of the year’s top nominees with five potential awards, while Little Big Town are up for two. Lady Gaga and Pink will go head-to-head in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, and Platt is up for Best Musical Theater Album for his role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Overall, Jay-Z leads the awards with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who is up for seven awards. Bruno Mars trails with six potential awards, while Gamibino, SZA, DJ Khalid and producer No I.D. (who worked on Jay-Z’s 4:44) each earned five nominations.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

The show, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.