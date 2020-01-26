Grammys 2020: Who Is Hosting the Awards This Year

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Alicia Keys. It is her second time hosting the show, following a two-year stint by James Corden and five straight ceremonies hosted by LL Cool J. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

CBS and the Recording Academy announced Keys would return to host the show back in November 2019.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said at the time. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

“From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” then-Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan added.”Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host.”

Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award winner, although she has not been nominated since 2015. She won Best New Artist, and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Fallin.’” Her most recent win came back in 2014 for Girl on Fire, which was named Best R&B Album.

Keys’ Grammy hosting gig will give her a big platform to build up excitement for her new album. On Jan. 20, she took to Instagram to announce ALICIA, which will hit stores on March 20. She also released the video for the lead single, “Underdog,” on Jan. 9.

The singer-songwriter and former The Voice coach is also heading out on tour. ALICIA The World Tour kicks off on June 5 in Dublin. The North American leg starts on July 28 in Jacksonville, Florida and ends on Sept. 22 in Hollywood, Florida.

“I definitely have been on a personal mission to connect with the different sides of myself,” Keys told Consequence of Sound this month. “There are so many pieces that make us who we are, and the rage and the anger are just as important as the resolution and the solution. The crazy is just as important as the rational. All of these parts are inside of us, and we deserve to be able to understand them and get to know them better.”

The 2020 Grammys will feature performances from Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Tanya Tucker with Brandi Carlile.

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS