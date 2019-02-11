Grammys 2019: Cardi B’s Lip Sync Performance Draws Groans on Social Media

Cardi B was one of the many performers during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with the rapper taking the stage to perform her song “Money.”

Wearing a sheer black rhinestoned catsuit, the mom of one began her performance atop a sparkling piano before unveiling a peacock feather-inspired accessory and making her way onto the stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Cardi B was performing, fans on Twitter immediately began speculating that the rapper was lip syncing.

“Cardi B losing her own Lip Sync Battle,” one person cracked, referencing the popular television show.

cardi b lipsync for ur lyfe!!!!!! — 𝐤𝖔𝖇𝐲 ♥ (@kobychill) February 11, 2019

Someone called the performance “cringe worthy.”

I love Cardi but who lip sync raps ?! Lmao that was cringe worthy @iamcardib — No Life Without Cin (@Cyn_Cinnamon) February 11, 2019

Another social user wrote that while Cardi B may have been lip syncing, they still enjoyed her performance.

We gon work on the lip sync but I’m enjoying Cardi B#GRAMMYs — James (@JimEddie) February 11, 2019

Cardi B was nominated for five Grammy Awards this year, several of which are still to be announced during the broadcast.

The New York native arrived at the Grammys with her husband Offset, seemingly confirming reports of a reconciliation between the two after Cardi B had announced their split in December.

Ahead of the show, the 26-year-old shared the pressure she was under along with a reassuring message from her friend, model Achonti Shanise, offering her words of support.

“I know you got a lot going on but it’s Grammy weekend!” Shanise wrote. “I love you so much and you have came so far beating the odds and making history! You inspire the world and even me! So win or lost it doesn’t matter your (sic) f—ing Cardi B!”

“Their [sic] is nothing you can’t do! I love you! I’m so proud of you!” she continued. “You’re the trap Selena!!! ‘Comb on the flooor’ [music note emojis] you got this! No stress no worries breath [sic] relax and remember what you came From to even get to this point is all gods plan! He got you! Always has always will!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur