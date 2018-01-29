Lorde Brings Red Carpet Ready Flask to the Grammys

Lorde accessorized her Grammys gown Sunday night with a red carpet ready flask.

While the Melodrama singer, 21, skipped the red carpet ahead of The Grammy Awards, she was spotted in the audience grasping a flask that perfectly matched the vibrant red color of her tulle Valentino gown, taking a page from Rihanna’s book, who was spotted sipping from a bedazzled flask at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is not known what was actually in the flask, social media users were quick to comment.

“lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas,” one person wrote.

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg — ✵ (@greenIight) January 29, 2018

“Big mood: @lorde clapping with her flask #GRAMMYs #Grammys2018,” wrote another.

Lorde, who attended the award show with a Best New Album nomination for Melodrama, forwent the white rose that many had worn with their ensembles in support of the Times Up movement, instead sewing an excerpt of Jenny Holzer’s poem “Inflammatory Essays.”

“My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer,” the singer captioned an image of the piece on Instagram.

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who was the only woman nominated in her category, had also been the only artist in the Best Album of the Year category not asked to perform solo, a fact that sparked controversy and led her to decline an offer to perform as part of a group tribute to Tom Petty.

“These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up,” Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich told reporters after the televised live broadcast, Billboard reports. “She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there’s no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn’t, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it’s a representative and balanced show.”